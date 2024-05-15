HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,627. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

