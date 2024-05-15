RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 219,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.52. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

