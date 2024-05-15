Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 42,027 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.21% of Bank of Montreal worth $153,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

