Comparing Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) & Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Lottery.com and Smartsheet are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -379.75% -43.81% -29.08% Smartsheet -10.92% -16.57% -7.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $6.48 million 0.78 -$24.63 million ($9.03) -0.20 Smartsheet $958.34 million 5.49 -$104.63 million ($0.79) -48.46

This table compares Lottery.com and Smartsheet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lottery.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lottery.com and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Smartsheet 1 3 12 0 2.69

Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Risk & Volatility

Lottery.com has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Lottery.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. The company is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

