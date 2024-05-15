Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eaton by 97.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,767,000 after acquiring an additional 918,422 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $67,305,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 21,664.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 314,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $5.97 on Wednesday, reaching $336.42. 320,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,439. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $165.24 and a one year high of $337.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.32. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

