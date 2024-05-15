Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $12.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.59. The company had a trading volume of 117,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.21 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

