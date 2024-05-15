Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $112.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 78,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,286. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 680,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

