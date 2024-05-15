Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:TISI traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 12,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,284.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,542,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,950,805.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

