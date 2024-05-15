Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588,328 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 142,958 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in eBay were worth $156,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

eBay Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 696,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

