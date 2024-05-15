SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.09. 17,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,710. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total transaction of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,775,413.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

