Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 21,067 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.77% of Ingredion worth $195,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 833.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,600. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

