Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.50.

Inotiv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOTV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 481,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.37. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $973,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Inotiv by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

