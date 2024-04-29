Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Target Price at $29.60

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVST. William Blair cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NVST stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Envista has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $3,571,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Envista by 820.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 363,875 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $54,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $13,233,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

