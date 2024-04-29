New Gold (NGD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.
New Gold Stock Up 0.4 %
New Gold stock opened at C$2.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
