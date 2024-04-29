Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$67.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.96.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
