Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

