Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.45-24.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8-41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.10 billion.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $474.32 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.68 and its 200-day moving average is $465.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $514.33.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

