Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.45-24.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8-41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.10 billion.
Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NOC stock opened at $474.32 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.68 and its 200-day moving average is $465.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman
In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
