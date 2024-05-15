Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $222.75 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $222,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,374,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,251,000 after purchasing an additional 879,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 736,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 552,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,405 shares of company stock worth $15,515,819 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

