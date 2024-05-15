QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $152.99.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

