Dohj LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.25. 7,185,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

