Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $91.26.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

