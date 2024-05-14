2,386 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,386 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UFP Industries by 59.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.