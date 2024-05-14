Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 185,458 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.25% of DoubleVerify worth $78,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 40.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in DoubleVerify by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

