Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

TFC stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

