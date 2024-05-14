Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 52.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,138,000 after buying an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,332.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,225.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,178.63. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $739.61 and a one year high of $1,358.21.
In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $30,266,120. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
