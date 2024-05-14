Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 515 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.