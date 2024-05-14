Forum Financial Management LP Buys 603 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,990.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock opened at $221.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.71. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

