Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,148 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $253.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

