Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 694 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

