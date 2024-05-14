Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 11,548.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 697,516 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $77,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after buying an additional 216,137 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,018,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 746,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after buying an additional 141,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 555,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after buying an additional 139,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

