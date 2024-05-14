McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

