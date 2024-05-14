Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 909 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $381.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.68. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

