TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 273.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,454,000 after buying an additional 476,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after acquiring an additional 343,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.91. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

