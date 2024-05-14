Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Regal Rexnord worth $78,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average is $147.82. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.