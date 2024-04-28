Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,240. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

