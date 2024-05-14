Forum Financial Management LP Sells 8,432 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of REET opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.