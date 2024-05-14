Forum Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

