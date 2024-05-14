Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $196.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.85 and a one year high of $197.90. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

