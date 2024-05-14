Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.02. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $186.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

