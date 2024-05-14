Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $9,906,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $206.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average is $193.59. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $208.20.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

