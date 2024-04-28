Dohj LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.15. 440,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

