CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CME stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

