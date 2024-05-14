American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.44. 3,141,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,970. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

