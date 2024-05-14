Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $179,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Shares of SMB stock remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 47,719 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

