4,967 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,952 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

