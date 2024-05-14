Janney Capital Management LLC Has $592,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,116. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average is $136.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 153.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

