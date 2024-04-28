Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,380 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,380 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $116,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,418 shares of company stock valued at $96,300,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.33. 927,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,565. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

