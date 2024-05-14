The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 139,065 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.3 %

LSXMA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 1,189,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 72,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,262,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 548.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

