GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Down 3%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.68. 169,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 383,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

GeneDx Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $557.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.17.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. Equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 40,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,702,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,802.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,702,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,802.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,331.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $228,370 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 262.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

