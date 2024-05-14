Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

BA traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $180.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,498. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.13. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

